Juventus v Real Madrid: Not just in the Champions League, but in the market too
17 March at 13:40Juventus and Real Madrid won't just jostle for a spot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, but are also jostling for a lot of their players, reports CalcioMercato's Nicola Balice.
Both the sides were drawn with each other for the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final round after each of them had come past their respective big challenges in the round of 16. Juventus had ousted Premier League giants Tottenham, while Real Madrid had eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round.
Nicola Balice reports that a lot of both team's players are being eyed by the other team, with Isco a name that the Old Lady see as a dream, but not an objective. He is seen as a player who fits the bill for Juventus. When it comes to dreams, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric too are seen as dreams by Juventus, but their replacements are targets for them, be it Dani Ceballos, Mateo Kovacic and Marco Asensio.
As far as Real go, they see Paulo Dybala as a perfect fit for themselves and it is still alive. And what is surprising is that the Los Blancos also target young Rodrigo Bentancur, who has recently caught a lot of eyes with his performances in midfield.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
