Juventus 1 - 0 AS Roma: as it happened

Welcome to our live coverage of the Serie A fixture between Juventus and AS Roma at the Allianz Stadium. Below you will find eveything you need to know before and during the match.



Roma have lost 79 games against Juventus so far – more than against any other opponent in the top-flight.



​Juventus have scored in 23 of the last 24 Serie A games against Roma.



​Juventus have won their last six home games against Roma in Serie A, keeping a clean sheet in four of those clashes.



Prior to this season, the last Serie A team to score at least 44 goals in the first 17 games had been Juventus in 1959/60.



Roma have already won five games by a 1-0 scoreline this season – a league-high.

Juventus have scored with 13 different players this season – another Serie A-high.



Roma have stopped their opponents from landing a shot on target in three games this season – no other side has managed to do the same.



​Before joining Juventus, Miralem Pjanic had played 159 league games scoring 27 goals for Roma.



​Pjanic has scored the most goals from direct free-kicks over the last 10 Serie A seasons (14).



Paulo Dybala has made more Serie A appearances in 2017 than any other outfield player (38).



​Edin Dzeko has scored only one goal in his last 10 Serie A appearances, after he had scored seven in the previous five.



