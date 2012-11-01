Juventus have won their two Serie A meetings against Crotone, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets.



​Across Serie A and Serie B, Juventus have won two home games against Crotone: 5-0 in 2007 and 3-0 last season.



Juventus have scored in their last 42 league games: the Serie A record is 43, also set by the Bianconeri, between February 2013 and March 2014.



​Juventus have conceded goals in all their last three home games in Serie A: the last time they conceded in four in a row was in October 2015.



Crotone were beaten in just three of their last eight Serie A games (W3 D2), after losing four of the previous five in this season (D1).



Crotone have kept a clean sheet only once in 25 Serie A away games: 1-0 against Pescara in May.



​Juventus have lost the fewest aerial duels (99), Crotone the most (235) in this Serie A campaign.



Crotone have the lowest passing accuracy in Serie A this season (69%), while only Napoli (89%) have posted a higher passing accuracy than Juventus (87%).



​Miralem Pjanic’s next appearance will be his 200th in Serie A – since August 2011 he has scored the most goals from free kicks (13) in the division.



Rolando Mandragora played his first Serie A game against Juventus in October 2014: he is the youngest midfielder to score a goal in Serie A this season.

