Juventus vs Genoa: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the Coppa Italia fixture between Juventus and Genoa at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the clash.



Juventus and Genoa have faced each other on ten previous occasions in the Coppa Italia. The Bianconeri have won seven times, lost once and twice the match has ended in a draw.



The last time Juventus and Genoa clashed in the Coppa Italia was in the round of the last 16 back during the 1992/1993 season where the Bianconeri won both the first and second leg.



Juventus and Genoa have already played eachother this season in the Serie A where the Bianconeri came out 4-2 winner away at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris thanks to a goal by Cuadrado and a hattrick by Paulo Dybala.



Since the change of the Coppa Italia to the current format in 2008/2009, Juventus have always played their last 16 round fixture at home and have always qualified to the next round.



Juventus have won the Coppa Italia a record twelve times and have also won the trophy a record three years on the trot winning every edition since the 2014/2015 season.



Genoa have beaten Cesena (2-1) and Crotone (1-0) en route to this tie, playing and winning all their fixtures at home. The last time the Rossoblu won three matches in a row in the Coppa Italia was back in August 2006.



Genoa's three goals scored in this season's Coppa Italia have come from three separate goalscorers: Laxalt, Simeone (who now plays for Fiorentina) and Migliore.



Genoa coach has only ever beaten Juventus on one occasion in the Serie A when his Palermo defeated the Bianconeri in Turin back in October 2008. All the other fixtures have either ended in a draw (4 times) or a loss (7 times).



