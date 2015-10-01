Juventus vs Inter: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the Serie A fixture between Juventus and Inter from the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the fixture.



The last 11 meetings between Juventus and Inter in Serie A have never seen the same result occurring for two games in a row – the Bianconeri won the last league meeting.

Juve have only lost one of their last 11 home games against Inter (W7 D3) – the Nerazzurri were the first of four sides to win at the new Juventus Stadium so far in Serie A.



​Juve have set a new Serie A record of scoring in consecutive games (44). The Old Lady have also scored in each of their last 45 home games in the top-flight.



Inter have 18 points more than last season at this stage of the campaign – that’s the best point-difference amongst teams who’ve taken part in the last two Serie A campaigns.



​Only Napoli (31) have faced fewer shots on target than Juve (43) and Inter (45) so far in this Serie A campaign.



​Juve and Inter currently share the record of the joint-most clean sheets in Serie A this season (7).



Inter and Juve are also the two teams that have scored the most headed goals in Serie A this season, seven for the Nerazzurri and six for the Bianconeri.



Luciano Spalletti has won only one of his 21 previous Serie A meetings against Juve in his managerial career (D3 L17).



​Meanwhile, Massilimiano Allegri has lost more Serie A games against Inter than he has any other opponent (7), but only one of these has been with Juventus.



​Juan Cuadrado has scored three goals in his last four league appearances against Inter.

Gonzalo Higuain (104) and Mauro Icardi (97) are the two players with the most goals scored in Serie A amongst current foreign players in the competition.



Mauro Icardi has scored seven goals in nine Serie A appearances against Juventus, but only one in the last four.



