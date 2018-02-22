Juventus vs. Napoli: Dybala and Mertens to start Scudetto showdown on bench?

Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport has sprung a surprise ahead of Sunday night’s Scudetto showdown between Juventus and Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.



Indeed, their latest report suggests that both Paulo Dybala and Dries Mertens will start the match on the sidelines, with Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri set to opt for greater physical presences in their respective line-ups.



Arkadiusz Milik has been in excellent form for the Partenopei since returning from his latest injury, hence he will start alongside Lorenzo Insigne and José Callejón in what is surely a must win match for Sarri and his charges.



Meanwhile, Allegri has seemingly lost patience with Dybala, who has struggled to regain form after being sent off in the first leg of the Bianconeri’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.



However, La Gazzetta dello Sport are suggesting that Mertens will start ahead of Milik, so only time will tell how Sarri plans to keep his side in the hunt to secure their first Serie A title since 1990.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)