Juventus vs. Napoli: Tops and Flops of the first half
22 April at 21:55
The first half of Juventus-Napoli didn't offer a lot in terms of chances, however, it certainly assured that it will be an entertaining game. Here are the tops and flops of the first half.
Tops
Benatia - It doesn't matter if it's Höwedes or Chiellini next to him, Benatia always puts in a good display. Certainly deserves some praise.
Insigne - As always, the Italian winger does well. Was able to hold onto the ball well and even scored a goal, although it was ruled out for offside. A good run behind the defenders, nevertheless.,
Flops
Lichtsteiner - Replaced the injured Chiellini. From that point on, Napoli becomes dangerous, as the Swiss International was often out of position.
Albiol - In fairness, he did play quite well, however, he received a yellow for bringing down Higuain on the edge of the box. Could've proved costly or the away side, as Pjanic hit the post on the following free-kick.
