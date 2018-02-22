The first half of Juventus-Napoli didn't offer a lot in terms of chances, however, it certainly assured that it will be an entertaining game. Here are the tops and flops of the first half.

Tops

Benatia - It doesn't matter if it's Höwedes or Chiellini next to him, Benatia always puts in a good display. Certainly deserves some praise.

Insigne - As always, the Italian winger does well. Was able to hold onto the ball well and even scored a goal, although it was ruled out for offside. A good run behind the defenders, nevertheless.,

Flops

Lichtsteiner - Replaced the injured Chiellini. From that point on, Napoli becomes dangerous, as the Swiss International was often out of position.