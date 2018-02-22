Calciomercato.com have rated the tops and flops of the game, concluding that Douglas Costa was the best player on the field, while right-back Sala was the worst.

Flops

Sala - 4.5: Whenever Douglas Costa came close, it was a nightmare for the defender. Certainly not a good performance.

Dybala - 5.5: A lot of sacrifice from the Argentinian but in the end, he failed to put his stamp on the game. He was replaced by Bentancur in the second half.

Tops

Praet - 6: He was probably the best Sampdoria player on the pitch, although the likes of Viviano and Quagliarella performed well too.

Douglas Costa - 8: Replaced Pjanic in the 44th minute. Just a minute later, he assisted Mandzukic for the opener. He then followed that up with two more, assisting Höwedes and Khedira. Replaced Pjanic in the 44th minute. Just a minute later, he assisted Mandzukic for the opener. He then followed that up with two more, assisting Höwedes and Khedira.

Juventus came away with all three points as they beat Sampdoria at Allianz Stadium, putting three goals past Viviano in the visitors' goal.