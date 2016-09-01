Juventus vs Torino: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the Coppa Italia TIM Cup quarterfinal from the Allianz Stadium between Juventus and Torino. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the match.



Tonight's fixture is the 18th Derby della Mole in the Coppa Italia: Juve have won 8 matches, 4 wins for Torino and 5 have ended in a draw.



Juventus have scored in their 4 latest Coppa Italia fixtures against Torino after having been unable to score in the 4 previous to that.



Juventus have only lost one of their last 12 derby fixtures against Torino in all competitions, winning 18 of those 24.



Torino haven't been in the quarterfinal stage of this competition since 2008/2009.



Torino have scored the most goals in this seasons Coppa Italia: finding the net on 11 occasions in three matches.



Gonzalo Higuain has scored seven goals in nine matches agaonst Torino including two braces, one of which came since signing for Juventus.



Three Torino plyares have scored more than one goal in this seasons Coppa Italia: Andrea Belotti (3 goals) and Iago Falque and Lorenzo De Silvestri (2 goals each.)



Sinisa Mihajlovic has won 11 of his last 12 matches as a coach in the Coppa Italia. His last defeat came last season away at the San Siro against AC Milan.



