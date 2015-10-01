Juventus want Allegri to stay amid interest from Barcelona
22 April at 09:50As we reported yesterday, Juventus and Max Allegri have changed their mind over a possible split-up at the end of the season. The two parties decided to part companies this past January but conditions have changed with the club that has failed to identify and reliable replacement for the Italian tactician.
Allegri had been linked with a move to Arsenal but the Gunners are likely to confirm Arsene Wenger as their boss for the next season. According to reports in Spain Barcelona are now in talks with the manager and his entourage to sound out his availability to move to the Camp Nou at the end of the season. Ernesto Valverde and Jardim are also being considered as possible replacements for Luis Enrique.
Juventus, however, do not want their boss to leave Turin and will offer him a contract extension, calciomercato.com can confirm.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano claims Juve want to carry on with Allegri and although there is still some distance between the club’s offer and the manager’s requests, the Serie A giants hope they can persuade Allegri to sign a contract extension and stretch his stay in Turin.
