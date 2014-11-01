Juventus are set to meet Atalanta in the coming days to talk about Roberto Gagliardini, according to Tuttosport (via CM's Italian page).

With Tomas Rincon sustaining his medical this morning, the Old Lady has acquired one of the two midfielders it wants in the January window.

Coach Allegri has been clear: he needs two names to beef up the middle, and wants someone with a bit more quality.

He had already asked for two players this summer, and was frustrated when he was “only” able to sign Miralem Pjanic.

This second player would have been Axel Witsel, but Zenit aren't budging: they want €10 million, up from the €6m offer Juventus made a few weeks ago.

The Belgian’s deal expires in June, but the Russian side doesn't want to give away a talent it signed for €40m on the cheap.

Having already nabbed Mattia Caldara from Atalanta, Juventus are considering a return to the well to nab Gagliardini.

The 22-year-old is very much like by Inter Milan, too. His emergence this season has come amidts Atalanta’s resurrection, the Bergamo side developing a number of young Italian hotshots and winning eight games in a row.