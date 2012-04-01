Juventus are set to splash out

130 million this summer to bolster their squad, and this morning’s editions of the Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport provide some names to the rumour mill.

Andre Gomes and James Rodriguez figure prominently, as do Douglas Costa and Alexis Sanchez.

Gomes in particular has had a difficult season at the Camp Nou, despite being signed by the Catalans for

The Portuguese star has been a disaster, enough for

James Rodriguez is another malcontent who has struggled for time on the pitch, as has Douglas Costa, who has been linked to the Bianconeri for the past few weeks.

A regular starter under Pep Guardiola, Costa has found himself being increasingly benched this season by Carlo Ancelotti.

Alexis Sanchez, for his part, is being heavily linked to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Bayern themselves, something that will further restrict Costa’s time on the pitch.

€60 million from Valencia, despite interest from Juve and Real Madrid.