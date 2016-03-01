Juventus are looking to reinforce their midfield this summer and a name that has emerged as a possible target is Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches. The 19-year-old Portuguese star has found life difficult in Bavaria since making a big-money move from Benfica last summer and boss Carlo Ancelotti may look to send the youngster out on-loan next season to try to regain his form.



Sanches was a prime target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho when he arrived at Old Trafford last year and the Portuguese tactician was disappointed that his fellow countryman chose Bayern rather than United.

