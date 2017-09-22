Juventus are thinking about the return of Pol Lirola, a promising Spanish right-back who is currently out on loan at Sassuolo. The U21 Spain starlet should return to Turin at the end of the season but the bianconeri want to anticipate the date of his comeback given that Max Allegri is terribly short of options on the right where Mattia De Sciglio is injured and Stepahn Lichtsteiner is out of the Champions League squad list.Trouble is, Sassuolo director of football Giovanni Carnevali said yesterday that the neroverdi do not want to release Lirola six months before the expiration of his loan move to the Mapei Stadium.The player has recently spoken about the interest of Barcelona claiming that ‘at the moment it is too early to think about a return in Spain’. The U21 Spain International is a product of Espanyol academy.