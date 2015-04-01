Reports have emerged that Juventus will make a move for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, if they fail to land French international Blaise Matuidi. According to Sunsport, the 29-year-old Belgian will be the player Bianconeri boss Massimo Allegri will turn to in an attempt to add some steel to his central areas in Turin.



Despite United boss Jose Mourinho claiming that Fellaini is not available this summer and that clubs would have more chance “signing me”, it’s thought that the impressive form of new signing Nemanja Matic will persuade the Portuguese tactician to part company with the former Everton star.





30-year-old Matuidi remains Allegri’s primary choice but Sunsport writes that the Italian may even try to close out a deal for both players although if they land the Paris Saint-Germain star, they would only be willing to pay around £22M for the United man.

Juventus lost the Italian Super Cup last weekend to Lazio and their deficiencies in midfield were exposed by the Roman club. Liverpool’s Emre Can has also been linked with a move to Turin this summer.