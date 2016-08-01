Juventus want promising loanee to return to the club at the end of the season
17 February at 16:55Juventus are planning to bring Leonardo Spinazzola back to the club at the end of the season, ilbianconero.com reports. Spinazzola is one of the season’s most incredible surprises as he joined Atalanta on two-year-loan last summer but has been delivering impressing performances while out on loan.
The 23-year-old left-back has two assists in 19 games so far this season and Juventus have already reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign the player back in the summer.
Federico Mattiello will make the opposite journey and will join Atalanta on loan in the 2017/18 campaign. The two clubs have already reached an agreement and the deal will be completed at the end of the season.
Mattiello’s loan exit was blocked by Juventus in January as the Serie A giants want the product of their academy to recover after that he had picked up two knee injuries last year.
Juventus have also signed Mattia Caldara from Atalanta for € 15 million plus add-ons but the player will be joining Juventus in summer 2018.
Go to comments