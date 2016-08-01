Juventus want to add clause in Dybala’s contract to retain star’s image rights
30 January at 15:10Today’s edition of Tuttosport confirms that Juventus are close to announcing Paulo Dybala’s contract extension. The Argentinian striker’s new deal is set to expire in 2021 and the Old Lady’s ace is going to get a huge pay rise as his current salary is in the region of 2.2 million whilst his new wages will be around € 5.5 million (it can reach € 7 million-a-year with add-ons).
There is a general, verbal agreement over the contract extension of the former Palermo star, but there are a few details still to be fixed like hose regarding the player’s economic rights. Juventus want to retain Dybala’s image rights as they are planning to build a big marketing plan around their most popular star.
Juventus’ marketing strategies have hugely changed of late as the Serie A giants have recently unveiled their new logo which will be used from the beginning of the next campaign.
The new club logo should attract more foreign fans and bring more incomes, especially from new markets like the Chinese one and the US.
