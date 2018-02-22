Juventus want to keep both Rugani and Caldara
13 March at 17:35CalcioMercato understand that Serie A giants Juventus want to keep hold of both Mattia Caldara and Daniele Rugani, amidst interest from other clubs.
With the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Medhi Benatia quickly aging past 30, Caldara and Rugani are still as the future stars of the Juve backline. While Caldara is still on loan at Atalanta, Rugani has made 14 Serie A appearances this season for the Old Lady.
It is said that while Arsenal have been after Rugani for quite sometime now, Juventus will not sell the Italian for a fee less than 40 million euros, as they want to keep him. And Caldara isn't seen as a replacement for Rugani and Juventus plan on getting the defender back from his loan spell at Atalanta.
Caldara has appeared in 18 Serie A games for Atalanta this season and along with Rugani, will most likely be at Juventus next season. An offer in the region of 35 million euros did arrive for Caldara too, but Juve were unwilling to listen to it as they see him as a perfect replacement for Andrea Barzagli.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
