Juventus want to remove Collina as UEFA referees designator
13 April at 10:20Serie A giants Juventus lead the voice to remove Pierluigi Collina as the refereeing designator of the UEFA Referees Committee.
The Old Lady have been enraged after the club was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals of the competition by Real Madrid, as controversial refereeing decisions from English referee Michael Oliver came under spotlight in the stoppage time of the second leg. Gianluigi Buffon was sent off, while Real were handed a last ditch penalty after Lucas Vasquez was brought down in the penalty area by Medhi Benatia.
Reports from TuttoSport say that Juventus are enraged and are now leading the voice to remove Pierluigi Collina as the arbitrator for the UEFA Referees Committee and are uniting clubs that have suffered a fate like theirs because of wrong referee decisions. These clubs include Lazio, AC Milan, AS Roma, Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester City.
Club President Andrea Agnelli is frustrated. Se too is a part of the executive committee of UEFA and Corriere dello Sport report that Agnelli will have a meeting with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin soon, as he looks to bring the technology of VAR into Champions League games before the proposed year of 2020.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
