Juventus want to sign Real Madrid defender next summer
04 January at 20:20Juventus want to sign a new right-back in summer 2017 and have set sights on Real Madrid defender Danilo, according to rumours in Spain and Italy.
The Brazilian defender is struggling with game time under Zinedine Zidane as the French manager prefers Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal who can provide more cover for the Merengues’ defence.
The 25-year-old Brazil International joined Real Madrid in summer 2015 for € 30 million but according to both AS and Repubblica, the LaLiga giants would be open to sell him at the end of the current campaign as the former Porto man has struggled to adapt to life in Spain and is one of the few players who will be allowed to leave if the club receive a decent offer.
Danilo has only nine appearances in all competitions with Real Madrid so far this season and with Juventus looking to rejuvenate their defensive right flank, the Old Lady will consider a concrete offer to submit to Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Spanish club would not be open to sell any of their players in January as they’ve been handed a one window transfer ban that will end at the end of January.
Share on