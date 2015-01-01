Juventus want to steal €25m star from under Inter's noses
18 May at 14:15Juventus are looking to compete with Inter for Czech sensation Patrik Schick, and want to make the most of the Nerazzurri’s issues with Financial Fair Play in order to nab the 21-year-old.
The Bianconeri are very interested in the Sampdoria striker, having lavished praise on him on numerous occasions.
The problem, however, is that Inter have already reached an agreement with the Blucerchiati on the basis of a €25 million move, which includes leaving the young striker in Genoa for another season on loan.
Trouble is, Inter need to sign off on their FFP agreement and respect UEFA’s parameters, temporarily preventing them from signing anybody.
Juventus have not, however, but have yet to show their willingness to pay the €25 million release clause, or indeed to leave Schick for another season at the Marassi.
The Bianconeri’s objective, then, is to focus on the Pavel Nedved connection, Schick’s compatriot trying to work Nedved’s entourage instead.
