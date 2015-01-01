Juventus are looking to compete with

The Bianconeri are very interested in the Sampdoria striker, having lavished praise on him on numerous occasions.

The problem, however, is that Inter have already reached an agreement with the Blucerchiati on the basis of a

25 million move, which includes leaving the young striker in Genoa for another season on loan.

Trouble is, Inter need to sign off on their FFP agreement and respect UEFA’s parameters, temporarily preventing them from signing anybody.

Juventus have not, however, but have yet to show their willingness to pay the

25 million release clause, or indeed to leave Schick for another season at the Marassi.

The Bianconeri’s objective, then, is to focus on the Pavel Nedved connection, Schick’s compatriot trying to work Nedved’s entourage instead.