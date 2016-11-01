Serie A giants Juventus have warned French powerhouses Paris-Saint Germain about a possible move for Paulo Dybala.

Dybala, 24, has scored 14 times in 18 appearances for the Old Lady this season, assisting three times as well. He recently came back as a starter for Massimiliano Allegri’s men, scoring twice in Juve’s 3-1 win over Hellas Verona. It was the Argentine’s first start in the Serie A after he started against Napoli on the 1st of December.

Juventus have sent a strong message across to PSG, saying that Dybala won’t be sold in the summer. And they made it clear that if they want to sign him, Juve will not be convinced easily into selling their prized asset.

This comes after reports were suggestive of the fact that Dybala’s new brother-agent Mariano, had initiated contact with PSG about a possible move away from Turin. This was one reason why Dybala was benched on multiple occasions by Allegri.

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)