Premier League giants Liverpool are eyeing a move for Roma star Emerson Palmieri, the man Juventus see as the perfect replacement for Alex Sandro, say IlBianconero.

Emerson Palmieri, 23, has made just a single appearance for Roma this season and that too has come from the bench. He has failed to break into the first team after having successfully recovered from a long-term knee-injury that he suffered back in May.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that Liverpool want to avenge the inevitable loss of Emre Can to the Old Lady by making a move for their left-back target Emerson, who is being seen as the perfect replacement for Alex Sandro.

Alex Sandro is expected to leave Juve at the end of the season, but Liverpool having earned over 140 million euros from the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona seem to have enough to tempt Palmieri into joining them. The Reds seem willing to shell out 25 million on the Roma man, who nearly joined Juventus last summer before his injury scuppered the move.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)