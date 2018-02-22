Juventus warned as Klopp provides Can contract update

No secret Juventus are strongly interested in signing Liverpool star Emre Can as a free agent at the end of the season. The bianconeri have already submitted their contact offer but the Germany star has yet to have the final word on his next club and chiefs of the Old Lady are patiently waiting for the player’s response amid reports that Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also interested in welcoming the player’s services.



Talking ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp commented Can’s contract situation.



Can is reported to have demanded a £ 200.000-a-week salary and Klopp jokingly commented: “He actually wants £ 250.000-a-week. The situation is open, like I said before. Nothing is decided, we are talking to him, all good so far apart from he has not signed a contract with us yet, but no problem with that, it’s all good.”



