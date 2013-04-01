Juventus' will make almost €100m from UCL semi-finals: here’s their summer transfer priority

Juventus have qualified for the Champions League semi-finals for the second time in three years and being the only Italian club left in the competition, they will raise big money thanks to the participation to the last stages of Europe’s elite competition. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reports Juve will earn as much as € 97 million for their next two Champions League games. That fee includes TV rights, UEFA’s prize money and ticket revenues.



The Serie A giants will use most of that money to sign a new midfielder, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. According to Romano, Juventus’ summer transfer priority is Corentin Tolisso, 22, who is impressing with Lyon so far this season and who has scored one of the two Champions League goals Juventus have allowed this season.



The other name on Juventus’ agenda is Marco Verratti and more players could be targeted in the future. The Serie A giants will also sign a new winger and a new centre forward.

