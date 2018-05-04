Juventus willing to offload Mandzukic, Milan interested
05 May at 13:30Reports from Corriere dello Sport suggest that Serie A giants Juventus are willing to offload Mario Mandzukic, with AC Milan having drawn strong links with the Croatian.
The 31-year-old Mandzukic's career has been transformed since he has started playing as a left-winger for the Old Lady under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri. This season too, the Croatian has impressed for the bianconeri, appearing 30 times in the Serie A, scoring five times and assisting three times. He has featured six times in the UEFA Champions League, scoring as many as four times.
Corriere dello Sport report that Juventus are willing to let go off Mandzukic this summer as they look to make room for Alvaro Morata from Chelsea.
The rossoneri have drawn strong links with Mandzukic over the last few weeks and could well make a move for him. The forward's contract at the club expires in the summer of 2020 and is currently valued at 20 to 25 million euros by the Old Lady.
An impressive World Cup campaign in Russia can increase how much Juventus value him, but the San Siro based Milan will be looking to pay that in an attempt to sign Mandzukic in the summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
