Juventus have confirmed that they don’t want to sell Paulo Dybala.

Manchester United and Real Madrid were both interested in him last season, before he signed a new deal in April which will keep him at the J Stadium until 2022. He is currently on €7 million a year.

The Argentinian international has been reported to be in secret talks with Barcelona, who are considering replacing Neymar with him if the latter moves to PSG.

Dybala himself has shot down these reports:

"The transfer market? I'm happy here," he said at a press conference yesterday.

"I'm fine, and over these days I'll be training as hard as I can to enjoy a great season."

Dybala banged in 19 goals last season, adding seven assists as Juventus made it to the Champions League final, also winning their sixth-straight Serie A title.