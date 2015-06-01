E' il compleanno di #Kean! La punta bianconera, classe 2000, si racconta a @jtv212 pic.twitter.com/FKkOgcpPxP — JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) February 28, 2017

Juventus’ starletis undoubtedly one of Italy’s most interesting strikers. The U17 Italy International turns 17 today and has released an interview with JTv on the day of his birthday.The promising Italian striker is known to be a transfer target of Manchester City and Arsenal as both Premier League clubs hope to persuade the player’s agent Mino Raiola not to make his client sign his first pro contract with the bianconeri opting to move to the Premier League instead.​Raiola was spotted in the stands to watch Juventus Primavera league clash against Torino yesterday. Kean came off the bench in the second half and put down a good performance in his side’s 1-0 win.​Talking to JTv today, Kean has revealed who is role idol is:Kean said.​Balotelli is also on Raiola’s clients list and Keanthe most when he celebrated one of his goals with the Primavera team showing a ‘Why always me?’ t-shirt.