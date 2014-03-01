Juventus desperate to wrap up deal for North Korean starlet
20 January at 17:15Juventus have decided on who they will chase to be their striker of the future. North Korean starlet Han Kwang-Song is squarely in their sights, and management is working hard to anticipate what teams they will be forced to compete with for his services.
In recent days, Beppe Marotta and Fabio Pratici have opened up detailed talks with Cagliari, the Italian team that owns his contract, about the future transfer of the striker, who is currently on loan with Perugia.
The main sticking point that is holding up a deal between the clubs is, unsurprisingly, the financial aspect. Cagliari values Han at 10 million euros, which is double what the Bianconeri is willing to pay for 19-year-old.
Marotta and Pratici want to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible to avoid a bidding war for him. As for Han’s desires, according to his agent, who spoke exclusively to CalcioMercato.com, the player will approve of a deal sending him to the city of Torino.
