Juventus wrap up first signings in January

Italian media outlet IlBianconero.com reports that Juventus have continued their tradition of using the January transfer window to sign players for the future and that this January is no exception.



In fact the Bianconeri have already wrapped up their first two signing of the January transfer window, namely Ascoli duo Davide Di Francesco, who plays as a winger and is born in 2001, as well as striker Andrea Favilli, who is born in 1997.



Di Francesco is in Turin to conplete his medical examinations before arriving on a six month loan for further evaluation whilst Favilli will remain in Serie B with Ascoli until June when he will complete his transfer to the Bianconeri for a reported fee of €7 million.



Trotta, Mandragora, Berardi to name a few and now Di Francesco and Favilli. Juventus continues to sow for the future in January.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)