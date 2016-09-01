Simone Zaza has agreed to join Valencia. After a few days of deliberation, Calciomercato.com has learned that the 25-year-old Italian striker has decided to head to Spain to try to revive his season after a disastrous four-month on-loan at West Ham United. Valencia hopes to have the player in the squad for this weekend’s clash against Espanyol on Sunday.



THE DETAILS OF THE OPERATION:



As we wait for an official communication Calciomercato.com understands that the move will on an initial loan-deal with a view to making the move permanent after he has made 10 appearances. Then Valencia will be required to pay Juventus a fee somewhere in the region of €16-18 million.



Having returned to Turin during the winter break, Zaza’s father and agent had stated that Valencia were the only club to make a concrete offer for his son despite rumours linking him with a move to Milan; an official announcement in imminent.