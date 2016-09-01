Juventus Director Marotta on Dybala, Emre Can, Luis Suarez & Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus CEO Giueseppe Marotta was a guest on Sky Sport Italia wherehe spoke on a wide variety of aspects with particular focus on the transfer market.



The former Sampdoria Director began by telling how Juventus beat everyone to signing Paulo Dybala from Palermo: "Fabio Paratici and I were quick to close the deal when Milan and Inter were hesitating. We secured the operation, realising it was more important to achieve the objective rather than haggle over one or two million. Our relationship with Zamparini also helped us."



Marotta was then asked about the negotiations concerning Liverpool's Emre Can and the possibilities that he could move to Turin during this window to which he replied: "He is a player whose contract is running down, so it does allow us to approach him for negotiations and that is the course we have taken. I can’t say if he could sign a new contract with Liverpool, but I can say we will try all we can to get the player. Obviously, we have to respect what the player wants. He is currently at Liverpool, we are respecting Liverpool, but also respecting the rules and regulations."



Marotta was asked about how he'd feel about signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to which he replied: "It doesn't cost anything to dream, but buying him is different, it costs. It would be impossible for Juventus to conclude such a deal. Everone here wants him but it is just not doable."



In conclusion he was asked if the rumours are true that he was close to signing Luis Suarez twice: "Yes, both before he went to Liverpool and Barcelona we were trying to sign him. We tried many times int he past to make such deals but it didn't end well."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)