Oliver Kahn has defended Sven Ulreich, claiming that the German goalkeeper’s mistake against Real Madrid is more typical than many would believe.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper seemed to be grabbing his chance to shine with both hands after Manuel Neuer went down with an injury that he himself has admitted could be career-ending. The 29-year-old has played well in recent weeks, but gifted Real Madrid a goal with a huge clanger last night.

Having lost 2-1 at home in the first leg, Bayern had taken the lead through Joshua Kimmich before allowing Karim Benzema to score a brace.

Speaking after the game, Kahn said that he had done something similar in the past:

"It's obvious that he was thinking about two things at the same time: he wanted to grab the ball with his hands and at the same time he wanted to kick it far away," Kahn said.

"These things happen. It also happened to me against Real Madrid with a free-kick from Roberto Carlos. You don't to wake up the next day."