The MLS players Union has revealed the list of the top ten highest paid players in the league and it will come as no surprise to anyone that all ten are players who arrived in the US from European clubs.



Brazilian superstar Kaka tops the list earning €6.6M-a-season which works out around €117,000-a-week. Next up is Italian Sebastian Giovinco who earns €6.5M and he is followed by former Roma midfielder Michael Bradley.



Italian superstar Andrea Pirlo is next and he is closely followed by Spanish striker David Villa who rounds up the top five.

Mexican Giovani dos Santos comes next and he is followed by German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger. Completing the top ten are Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey and Diego Valeri.



The figures released only refer to basic salary and does not include any bonuses and commercial endorsements. Below is a full list of the top ten:



1.Kaká: 6.6M

2. Sebastian Giovinco: 6.5M

3.Michael Bradley: 5.9M

4.Andrea Pirlo: 5.5M

5.David Villa: 5.1M

6. Giovani Dos Santos: 5M

7. Bastian Schweinsteiger: 4.9M

8. Jozy Altidore: 4.5M

9. Clint Dempsey: 3.6M

10. Diego Valeri: 2.4M