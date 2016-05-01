Brazilian play-maker Kaka is ready to make a return to his country’s national team. In an interview on the eve of the new MLS season, the Orlando City star believes he can still play a part for the Selecao at the age of 34.



He explained that; “For me it’s still important. If there is a chance for me to return to the squad then I would be really happy.”

“To be honest, the team are in good form at the moment with a coach who has managed to obtain some great results whilst playing some great football. This squad impresses me very much, Neymar is fantastic but the group as a whole are very strong”.



The former Milan and Real Madrid star needs just another eight appearances to reach a century of caps for his country who he helped to lift the 2002 World Cup. Orlando City kick-off the new campaign against New York City on Sunday.