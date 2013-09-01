Kaka: "I have spoken with a Chinese club"

AC Milan legend Ricardo Kaka gave an interview to Chinesemedia outlet Tencent Sport regarding his future now that he has decided to leave the MLS.



"My contract with Orlando expired after three years. It was an amazing experience to play there, in the USA, to see how their league is and to live in a country where football is not the most popular sport" Kaka began.



The former Rossoneri playmaker then moved on to talk about his future saying that "But it was a phenomenal adventure and so now I have decided to take a month off to think thongs through, I did not want to make this decision during the season because I had to much to think about. So I want to make this decision in calm, I will make my decision at the end of December, if I will retire or work off the pitch."



Kaka was then asked about if he has considered moving to China: "A lot of people are talkign about this, I was in Milano with a Chinese President of a club. I am talking with my father but we have only spoken looking at the different possibilities. Before I decide on a club I have to decide if I am going to retire or not."



In conclusion Kaka was asked about Milan saying: "I don't like talking about a project in the middle of the season, we'll see what happens in the end. They have invested a lot in the club, some decisions made to influence the season needs a bit more time and now we see what will happen at the end of the season."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)