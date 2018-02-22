Kaka: ‘It was a mistake to leave AC Milan and join Real Madrid’
18 April at 14:50AC Milan legend Ricardo Kaka has admitted that joining Real Madrid from the San Siro based club was a mistake.
Now 35, Kaka joined Real Madrid under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho for a fee in the region of 67 million euros. The move came after Kaka had made around 200 appearances for the rossoneri in a period of about six years from 2003 to 2009. He won the Serie A once and claimed the UEFA Champions League title in 2007.
In a recent interview that Kaka gave to Brazilian outlet UOL, he told that joining the Los Blancos from the rossoneri was a mistake. He said: "In 2009, I accepted an offer from the Los Blancos, but after moving to Real I was completely destroyed."
"I was completely lost. In Italy, everyone loved me, but everyone in Spain wanted me to leave. "
"I could never prove to him (Mourinho) that I was in a good shape. I trained, fought and prayed a lot. But not having got the confidence of the manager, I realised I could not work with him. I was very happy when I left Real and joined Milan again."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
