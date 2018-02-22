Kakà: 'Milan was a dream for me...'

AC Milan started off this past season very slowly but they have picked things up of late after the hiring of Milan legend Rino Gattuso. The new Milan coach has been able to get the best out of most of his players, something that previous coach Vincenzo Montella wasn't able to really do. AC Milan are getting ready for a crucial week ahead as they will be taking on Juventus and Inter Milan in the coming days.



Here is what AC Milan legend Ricardo Kaka had to say about his ex-team as he spoke to Sky Sport. Here is what he said:



" When I arrived at Milan in 2003, it was a dream come true for me. I always wanted to play in a big European club and I was granted my wish. It was an honor for me to play 7 seasons with the rossoneri club. Every time that I see the red and black colors, I always remember the great things that we accomplished. I am and will always be a Milanista".



Kaka played for Milan between 2003 and 2009 as he scored 70 league goals for the rossoneri club. During his time in Milano, he won the Ballon d'or after helping AC Milan win the UEFA Champions league in 2006-2007.