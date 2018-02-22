The revelation comes from Milan legend Kaka, who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu for

The Champions League winner - whose breakout season in Serie A back in 2003/2004 is fondly remembered by many - claims that while the Special One was “respectful”, he was also very difficult to impress.

‘In 2009 I accepted the proposal of Real Madrid, but I was completely destroyed there because I could not give what I had given Milan, I was completely lost,’

Kaka’s time in the Spanish capital was marred by injuries, as well as competition from a number of established stars, Cristiano Ronaldo first and foremost.

‘Jose Mourinho was a difficult coach for me and we had a respectful but complicated relationship.

‘When I thought he would give me a chance, I couldn’t prove to him that I was in good shape.

‘I trained, I fought and I prayed a lot, but having not received the confidence of the coach, I realised that I could not work with him.’

But it wasn’t all bad, Mourinho saying some very nice things about Kaka when the Portuguese Coach left to return to Chelsea.

‘The joy I had was to receive a message when he left Real Madrid and said that I was one of the most professional players he worked with.’