Fiorentina Sporting Director Pantaleo Corvino is set for a difficult January as he tries to hang on to Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic. The 28-year-old is in high demand with Premier League side West Ham United set to go head to head with Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian to try to secure his signature. Indeed, the club from the Far-East have already notified La Viola that they are prepared to match the €50 million buy-out clause in his current deal but the player himself is believed to be reluctant to head out to the Super-League.









Steve Mitchell @barafundler According to Corriere dello Sport ,his future may lie in East London with Slaven Bilic’s much improved Hammers side now set to make an assault, to strengthen their forward line. With the departure of Simone Zaza imminent, the club from the capital are looking for a quick replacement but Corvino’s asking price of €50 million still stands. If the Hammers can match that then it will down to the player to ultimately decide his future.Steve Mitchell @barafundler