Kane, Alli, Eriksen: Italian papers praise Tottenham trio

Tottennham put down an amazing performance at the Allianz Stadium yesterday night. The Premier League giants found themselves down 2-0 against Juventus after only ten minutes but Mauricio Pochettino’s men managed to recover and get back on tracks thanks to goals came courtesy of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.



The England and the Denmark International were among the best players on the pitch yesterday night and Italian papers out this morning praise the stunning performance of the Spurs duo.



“Kane’s move are similar to those of a snake. He makes the most of his physical skills and he always ‘sniffs’ which is the right place to be”, La Gazzetta dello Sport writes about the England striker who was rated 7/10, same as Alli.



According to the Italian paper Eriksen was the best man on the pitch yesterday night who is called by La Gazzetta dello Sport “a total footballer”.



Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport agree that Eriksen was the best player on the pitch yesterday night and have rated the Denmark International 7,5/10 and 7/10 respectively.



Dele Alli is also being praised for his great performance: he assisted Kane in the first half and picked up the free kick that allowed Tottenham to level the game.



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni in Turin