Harry Kane and Fernando Llorente have reacted to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw which saw Serie A giants Juventus get drawn with Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs finished top of their group in the group stages, despite being pitted alongside the duo of Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. Mauricio Pochettino’s men defeated both the sides and finished as the side with the most number of points in the group stages of the competition.

Harry Kane, who has scored 12 Premier League goals for Spurs this season, reflected on the draw. He said:

Fernando Llorente, who scored his first Spurs goal against APOEL in the last game of the group stages, happens to be a former Old Lady star himself. He said: "I’m very excited about this draw. I played there for two years and won five titles. I wanted this team (in the draw). I have great memories and I enjoyed my time at the club a lot. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. I have a lot of friends there. It will be an amazing game. They are a very good team with very, very good players."

"This is what the Champions League is all about. We all watched the draw together in the gym and it’s exciting for us - it’s the first time for a lot of us in this stage of the competition. To go far you have to beat the best and we’ve done that in the group stage, now it’s the next step. Home and away it will be tough, we know that, but we’ll use the confidence we gained from the group stage and take that into every game going forward."Kaustubh Pandey