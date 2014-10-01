Harry Kane’s second goal against Southampton on Boxing Day made him the highest goalscorer in Europe in 2017, ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane, 24, found the back of the net twice in the first half to hand them a 2-0 lead till half-time. The first goal made him the highest goalscorer in a calendar year for a Premier League player, breaking Alan Shearer’s record of 36 goals. The second goal made him the highest goalscorer in Europe in 2017.

Kane had headed into the game against Burnley on Saturday four goals behind Lionel Messi, who had scored once in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico on the same day. But Kane scored a hat-trick against Burnley to put himself close and his second goal against the Saints made him break Messi’s record.

Not just Messi, but Kane is also ahead of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and also ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Edinson Cavani.

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)