Harry Kane claims that Manchester City’s

The Tottenham star told ESPN Brazil that the Mancunian side - who won eighteen straight Premier League games before being stopped by Crystal Palace recently- owes its success to more than just its rich backers.

Ever since Pep Guardiola took over, the Sky Blues have spent over 400 million in players, though it is a mystery why City are being singled out for this treatment over Manchester United or Chelsea.

Either way, the signings of Danilo, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva took City’s transfer spend for the summer to over 230m, but Kane doesn’t think this was of capital importance.

"I don't think so," he told ESPN Brazil, "This year, City have deserved it. They've been the best team. But they spent similarly last year and it was us up there fighting with Chelsea [for the league title]. I don't think it's down to the money but it helps from a squad point of view."

He has a point: Mendy has been injured, Danilo hasn’t played a lot, and neither has Bernardo Silva.

Kane himself is coming off a huge 2017, scoring 56 goals in all competitions for club and country.