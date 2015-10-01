England ace compared to Real Madrid legend
14 September at 12:40Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is similar to Real Madrid legend Raul, says former Wales and Newcastle United forward Craig Bellamy, according to TeamTalk.
Despite his goal draught in August, Kane, as expected, he has got back to scoring ways, as he scored twice against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
And Bellamy was a pundit, speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports, and he w
as full of praise for the England international.
“When Kane first broke onto the scene he reminded me of Raul,” Bellamy said.
“He’s not lightning quick, he’s very clever in his movement, he understands where he needs to be and he can create half a yard from anything.
“Raul is incredible and will always remain incredible but Kane has got similar traits to where he was, he’s that type of forward.
“If Kane can stay on this path, he’s the only current player who can threaten Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record.”
