Kane reveals what he must do before leaving Tottenham
06 February at 12:20Harry Kane has revealed that he dreams of winning the Premier League with Tottenham in the club's new stadium, pouring cold water on reports that he is going to join Real Madrid.
In a message thanking Spurs fans for their support, Kane revealed that it is his ambition to win the title with Tottenham and lift the trophy in their new stadium, which they hope will be ready in time for the start of the 2018-19 season.
He wrote in a column for The Players Tribune: "And thank you, of course, to the Tottenham fans. I dreamed of playing for Spurs since I was a boy. For a long time my motivation was simply to close my eyes and picture myself scoring against Arsenal in the Premier League. Done that a few times now, and it never gets old.”
"But now, my motivation is a bit different. Now, I close my eyes and I picture myself lifting the Premier League trophy at our new stadium with my mates. I’d trade the next 100 goals for that feeling.”
“We’ve been close the past few seasons, but there’s only one way to close the gap - and I’m afraid it’s quite a boring answer. As my dad would say, we’ve gotta keep working, keep doin’. Keep getting on with it."
The rumours linking Kane with Madrid are unlikely to go away, however, with Karim Benzema's struggles in front of goal having seen him score just once in his last nine games in all competitions.
