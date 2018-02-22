Recent speculation has linked him to Paris Saint-Germain, He is considered to be one of the most energetic midfielders in the world, and a tackler nobody wants to be without.

Yet the 26-year-old former Premier League winner with Leicester City doesn’t want to budge.

Kante said: "I am at home. It is my club, I am a Chelsea player.

"This is my second year at Chelsea. After what happened last season, it was a very good one for us because we got to celebrate winning the title.

"In the second season, I have got to play in the Champions League and we are going again to finish in the top four.

"We will fight until the end to finish in the top four and to get in a Champions League position.

"We also have the FA Cup to play for - it is a good competition. Last season we failed in the final. It is the only trophy we can win this season, so we have to give everything to get to the final and win it."