Kante hails Leicester City match 'special'
10 September at 14:41Midfielder N’Golo Kante has hailed Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City as ‘special’, according to Chelsea’s official website.
Kante from the Foxes last year in a £30m deal, and has set the west London club alight, winning yet another Premier League title.
Speaking on yesterday’s win over the Foxes, the French international said.
‘Thibaut gave me the ball, I had time so I went on a run and shot. I think somebody touched it a little bit, but it was a good goal and an important one for the team. I’m happy to help the team win.’
‘It’s always a pleasure to score but I kept it inside because I want to respect my old team.’
‘It’s always special to come to a new club,’ he said. ‘They keep training with us now and they will learn how we play. It’s good to have some new players in the team.’
