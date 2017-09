Midfielder N’Golo Kante has hailed Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City as ‘special’, according to Chelsea ’s official website. Kante from the Foxes last year in a £30m deal, and has set the west London club alight, winning yet another Premier League title.Speaking on yesterday’s win over the Foxes, the French international said.‘Thibaut gave me the ball, I had time so I went on a run and shot. I think somebody touched it a little bit, but it was a good goal and an important one for the team. I’m happy to help the team win.’‘It’s always a pleasure to score but I kept it inside because I want to respect my old team.’‘It’s always special to come to a new club,’ he said. ‘They keep training with us now and they will learn how we play. It’s good to have some new players in the team.’