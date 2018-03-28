Karembeu: ‘Only Real Madrid can win the Champions League’
28 March at 17:15During an interview with Omnisport.TV, former Sampdoria and Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu has claimed that Real Madrid are clear favourites to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy for the third successive season. Here is what he had to say:
“Don’t even ask the question. Only Real can win it, that’s it. In Kyiv, who’s going to play against Real, this I don’t know. Real will be in Kyiv however, yes. Zidane was an amazing player and he will become an amazing coach. He’s doing it already.
“France will win the World Cup because 20 years ago we did it. Didier Deschamps is experienced and knows his group. They played a final of a European Championship at home. He saw some interesting performances. It was a successful competition. He has to bounce back.
“VAR? Obviously, we live in a new generation. If we have to implement new technology we have to accept it but, again, we have to remain human – errors are human. We are allowed to let the referee make some mistakes. He’s just like us. A player also makes mistakes. Why not the referee?”
(Omnisport.TV)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
