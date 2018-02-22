Karius admits Liverpool ‘are a bit nervous’ ahead of Roma clash
24 April at 12:30Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius talked to media ahead of tonight’s Champions League semi-final tie against Roma.
“It’s the most important game for me and most of my teammates. It’s normal to be a bit nervous, I think it will help us to give our best tonight. Roma are a very strong side and we can’t understimate them. They proved how strong they are during this competition and nobody was happy when we were drawn against them. Beat them is not going to be an easy task for us, anything can happen in two games. We will need full focus until the very end.”
“The fans will give us a huge support tonight, they will be our 12th man and I am sure Anfield will have a big impact on the game. Roma know what they are going through but we will need to play a great game to beat them.”
GALLERY: What you need to know ahead of Liverpool-Roma
Go to comments