“It’s the most important game for me and most of my teammates. It’s normal to be a bit nervous, I think it will help us to give our best tonight. Roma are a very strong side and we can’t understimate them. They proved how strong they are during this competition and nobody was happy when we were drawn against them. Beat them is not going to be an easy task for us, anything can happen in two games. We will need full focus until the very end.”“The fans will give us a huge support tonight, they will be our 12man and I am sure Anfield will have a big impact on the game. Roma know what they are going through but we will need to play a great game to beat them.”